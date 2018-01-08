AR Rahman is Now the Brand Ambassador of Sikkim

Music maestro AR Rahman is now the Brand Ambassador of the Himalayan State of Sikkim. The official declaration was made by Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling at the inaugural ceremony of the Sikkim Red Panda Winter Carnival 2017-18 at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Monday.

The much-anticipated annual event organized by the State Tourism & Civil Aviation Department took a giant leap from preceding years with the presence of globally renowned musician A.R. Rahman as well as the addition of host of other events which is certain to thoroughly engage and enthral tourists and locals for the next ten days.

The Chief Minister in his address extended a warm welcome to AR Rahman to the State and the Carnival. He profusely thanked Rahman for accepting to be the Brand Ambassador of Sikkim and for sparing his valuable time to associate with Sikkim.

He stated that the Carnival heralds the beginning of the year and reminds us of the immense work that is to be achieved through the year.

He illustrated the unique initiatives taken by the State of Sikkim especially with respect to the preserving the environment. He made a clarion call to maintain the beauty of the State as a haven for tourism. He also mentioned some of the national and international accolades received by Sikkim as an eco-friendly tourism destination. He commended the effort of the people of Sikkim to sustain the clean image of Sikkim. In his address, the Chief Minister touched upon various aspects of development achieved by the State and those on the pipeline.

Earlier, Rahman expressed pleasure at being anointed the Brand Ambassador of the State of Sikkim. He recorded his appreciation for the pristine beauty of Sikkim, the noble initiatives of the State in diverse fields, and the warmth and hospitality of the people of Sikkim.

After the official inauguration of the Carnival by Pawan Chamling, the audience was treated to colourful cultural performances by artists from different communities of Sikkim and band performances by Sikkim Police Band and Sadam Secondary School Band.

The Martial Arts Demonstration also mesmerised the audience as much as the performance by a mass congregation of 100 guitarists.