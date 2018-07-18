Archer from Assam Battling with Life

Where on one hand the nation is cheering for Hima Das, another sportstar from the northeast is battling with life. 21 year old Gahela Boro from Assam is a National level archer who has been diagonised with a rare autoimmune disease which has resulted in decaying of her fingers and toes. What could be more unfortunate for an archer to lose her fingers?

The extremely talented Gahela started her career back in 2008 when she was just 12. She was successful in bagging more than 70 medals in many national, state and district level championships.

In spite of bringing laurels for the entire region, this young athlete is being deprived of proper treatment due to lack of financial aids. Coming from a humble background, Gahela’s parents couldn’t afford her initial hospital bills. As a result she remained untreated for more than a year.

Finally after the efforts of some activists and crowdfunding campaigns, her treatment began in GMC and then eventually she was admitted in AIIMS.

Earlier this year, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sanctioned an amount of Rs 2 lakhs from the National Welfare Fund of Sportspersons for Gahela’s treatment. He even revealed via his Twitter account, that all of Boro’s medical expenses will be taken care of by the ministry. Later another amount was sanctioned for her treatment.

Gahela dreams to be a one of the top archers for which she truly has the potential. With proper treatment and support she can bring more laurels for the entire Northeast.

