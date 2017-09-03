Arjuna Awardee Devendro Accorded Warm Welcome

Arjuna Awardee boxer Laishram Devendro Singh was accorded a warm welcome on Saturday at YDC Community Hall at Yurembam, Manipur.

Speaking at the reception function organised by Youth Development Club, Yurembam Awang Leikai, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip said that he had considered Arjuna Award or any other National awards unachievable for sports persons of the Northeast region. However, the spirited and dedicated sports persons of the region particularly Manipur proved it otherwise.

Letpao Haokip said that it is matter of pride for the State to see recipients of National Awards including the prestigious Arjuna Award galore thereby putting the State into more prominence in the Indian sports map.

He also praised the patience, perseverance and strict discipline maintained by boxer and Olympian L. Devendro in the boxing arena and elsewhere. All these characters in the sportsperson have earned him the prestigious award, he said. The Minister further said that Devendro would be an inspiration for many talented sports persons of the State.

Addressing the gathering, Konthoujam MLA Dr. Sapam Ranjan said that the feat achieved by boxer L. Devendro is worthy of celebration. The local MLA also handed Rs. 50,001/- from his monthly salary to L. Devendro as a token of encouragement to achieve higher accomplishment in future.

Lamshang MLA and Manipur Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited Deputy Chairman Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh said sports can be a panacea to drug abuse menace in the society. He urged all concerned to encourage and promote sports in order to attain a healthy society.