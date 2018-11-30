Armed Forces Personnel Interacts With Students

NET Bureau

The team of Armed Forces Officers who are on a mission to reach out to students of schools and colleges of the state under ‘pay back to society’ with an objective to motivate and inspire them to join Armed Forces, also reached out to remote Anjaw district.

The very successful team ‘B’ consisting of Group Captain M Panging Pao, Col. Hemonto Panging Pao, Surg. Cdr. Marak Pertin, Maj. Ponung Doming, Capt. Ligang Sera and Capt. Hage Bhai visited remote Anjaw district on 28th November after covering districts like East Siang, Upper Siang and Siang. The team started the motivational and awareness programme on Armed Forces from here at Pasighat on Monday (November 26).

The first interaction was held at Pasighat Stadium with more than 3000 school children. The second interaction was held at state’s premier collge, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat with 400 college students attending the event. The East Siang district event was a great success with Tamiyo Tatak, Dy. Commissioner and his team facilitating and wholeheartedly supporting the programme, informed, Gp. Capt. (Rtd), Mohonto Panging Pao. Yingkiong in Upper Siang and Pangin in Siang districts events were equally successful with 600 and 400 student attending the events respectively.

Then the team went to Roing, Yinkiong, Pangin, Hawai and Hayuliang. The Roing event was very successful with wholehearted support of Smti Mithali Namchoom, DC and her team. The event was held at HS school Roing with 600 students attending the event.

While the event at Anjaw was conducted in two phases at Hawai and Hayuliang. The programme was attended by 300 students from VKV, JNV and two higher secondary schools of Hawai and Hayuliang. The event was ably supported by ADC and EAC, Anjaw.

The team concluded the event on Wednesday with debriefing at Pasighat who will now submit the overall response and success of the programme to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu and Governor, BD Mishra.