NET News Desk

Acting on a tip-off, the Army and the Kokrajhar Police in a joint operation has recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions and other items concealed under the ground at Ultapani area in Kokrajhar district on March 18.

This comes ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC election slated to take place on April 4. Various civil organization groups have claimed that there are still a huge number of arms and ammunitions which are yet to be discovered in the BTC area.