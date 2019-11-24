Arms cache of ULFA recovered in Bangladesh

NET Bureau

Security forces in Bangladesh have reportedly recovered 13 rocket launchers and a huge cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The Bangladesh Army and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had conducted a raid in Satchari National Park in Habiganj district of Bangladesh bordering Assam and Tripura.

The two-day-long counterinsurgency operation ended this afternoon. However, no one was arrested in the operation.

Assam Police sources, when contacted, said that they have not received any report on such incident as yet.

In June, the RAB had conducted raids at the Satchari National Park on three occasions and recovered 12,000 weapons along with rocket launchers and machine guns besides other ammunition.

Source: The Assam Tribune