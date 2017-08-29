Arms Recovered from Militants in Arunachal

The Assam Rifles recovered arms and ammunition from a group of insurgents of NSCN (R) near Kovin Honkap in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Based on an intelligence input, the jawans launched an operation on Monday night and recovered one AK-56 rifle, one M-16 rifle with ammunition and one under barrel grenade launcher, he said.

During the operation, the insurgents fired at the jawans who retaliated forcing the ultras to abandon their weapons and flee.

Blood stains at the site were found and security forces are on to track the rebels who had fled the spot under cover of darkness, the spokesman said.

-PTI