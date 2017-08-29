Tue, 29 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Arms Recovered from Militants in Arunachal

Arms Recovered from Militants in Arunachal
August 29
19:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Assam Rifles recovered arms and ammunition from a group of insurgents of NSCN (R) near Kovin Honkap in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Based on an intelligence input, the jawans launched an operation on Monday night and recovered one AK-56 rifle, one M-16 rifle with ammunition and one under barrel grenade launcher, he said.

During the operation, the insurgents fired at the jawans who retaliated forcing the ultras to abandon their weapons and flee.

Blood stains at the site were found and security forces are on to track the rebels who had fled the spot under cover of darkness, the spokesman said.

-PTI

Tags
Assam RiflesNSCNNSCN-R
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.