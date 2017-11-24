Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 24 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Army Brings Assam Students To Mumbai On ‘Integration Tour’

Army Brings Assam Students To Mumbai On ‘Integration Tour’
November 24
14:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A group of 20 students from Kokrajhar district of Assam are visiting Mumbai as part of a ‘National Integration Tour’ organised by the Army. The students have met Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, an official said. The visit has been organised by the 3 Rajput Battalion of Army and aims to provide the students with an exposure to the “rich heritage, current developments and quality of life” in other parts of India, thus enhancing their vision, he said.

“Interacting with the students, the Governor impressed upon them the importance of education,” the official said. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also appealed them to shun the path of violence and become good citizens of India, he said.

Captain Shubham Deshmukh of the 3 Rajput Battalion, who is accompanying the students, told PTI that during their stay in Mumbai till November 25, the students would be visiting the IIT Bombay and meeting actors on the sets of popular TV serial CID.

“They will then proceed to Pune where they will witness the passing out parade of NDA, visit AFMC, Army Institute of Technology, National War Museum and the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo,” the Army officer said.

From Pune, the students will go to Goa and during November 28-30, will visit the 2 Signal Training Centre, Kala Akademi, Goa Science Centre and Church Fair at Panaji. They will return to Assam on December 1.

PTI

Tags
Indian ArmyKokrajhar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.