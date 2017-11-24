Army Brings Assam Students To Mumbai On ‘Integration Tour’

A group of 20 students from Kokrajhar district of Assam are visiting Mumbai as part of a ‘National Integration Tour’ organised by the Army. The students have met Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, an official said. The visit has been organised by the 3 Rajput Battalion of Army and aims to provide the students with an exposure to the “rich heritage, current developments and quality of life” in other parts of India, thus enhancing their vision, he said.

“Interacting with the students, the Governor impressed upon them the importance of education,” the official said. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also appealed them to shun the path of violence and become good citizens of India, he said.

Captain Shubham Deshmukh of the 3 Rajput Battalion, who is accompanying the students, told PTI that during their stay in Mumbai till November 25, the students would be visiting the IIT Bombay and meeting actors on the sets of popular TV serial CID.

“They will then proceed to Pune where they will witness the passing out parade of NDA, visit AFMC, Army Institute of Technology, National War Museum and the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo,” the Army officer said.

From Pune, the students will go to Goa and during November 28-30, will visit the 2 Signal Training Centre, Kala Akademi, Goa Science Centre and Church Fair at Panaji. They will return to Assam on December 1.

