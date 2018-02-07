Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 08 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Army Bust Arms and Drugs Racket in Manipur

Army Bust Arms and Drugs Racket in Manipur
February 07
22:00 2018
A combined team of 5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) and Thoubal Commandos along with the volunteers of two Civil Organisations ALADA (All Lilong Anti Drug Association) and a women based organization ASPO (Anti Social Preventive Organisation) conducted a search operation based on a reliable input at Lilong Haorebi Turel Ahanbi in Manipur.

The main accused Md Indur Rehman fled from the scene however his wife Sultana @ Mumtaz (35 years) was apprehended with drugs and some ammunition during the search of the house of accused Md. Indur Rehman.

The recovered contraband items include 185 SP Capsules, 124 WIY Tablets, 98 N10 Tablets, 22 Bottles of Codonz Syrup, 211 grams of Contraband Ganja, 15 grams of No.4 Drug Heroine and three 9mm live rounds were also found and seized. The value of the seized
contraband items is assessed to be worth Rs 1.5 Lakhs.

Both the organisations appreciated the efforts made by the Army for working selflessly for upliftment of the youth of Manipur and curb the drug menace. The lady has been apprehended and a case has been registered at Lilong PS and investigation is going on.

Arms and DrugsArms and Drugs Racket
