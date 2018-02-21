Army Chief Meets Young Students from Manipur

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday underlined the role of youth in ensuring peace in Manipur while interacting with a delegation of young students from the state at the South Block.

Gen. Rawat said that nobody should lift the gun and called upon the students to study and work hard to get good jobs to benefit the society. “We must have peace in Manipur and you children are going to make sure there is peace in the state,” he said.

Asserting that the Army and the government are “very keen’ to bring peace in Manipur, he added that it will usher progress and free movement of people to have better contacts with neighbouring Myanmar. The delegation included 11 boys and nine girls from Chandel district in Manipur.

“You see too many army men and bunkers on the roads in Imphal and here (in Delhi) you see more civilian vehicles,” Gen. Rawat said pointing to the prospects of peace.

The delegation is on a visit to Delhi and Agra under the national integration tours organised by the army to reach out to local youths in militancy affected states in the country.

-PTI