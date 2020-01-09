Army Chief MM Naravne makes first visit to Siachen after assuming office

NET Bureau

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane visited Siachen base camp today morning. This was his maiden visit to any forward post after assuming the charge of Army Chief.

During his visit to forward post in the Siachen, he underlined the importance of the armed forces in the inhospitable conditions. AIR correspondent reports that General MM Narawane made his maiden visit after taking the charge of Army Chief to world’s highest battle filed Siachen today.

MM Narawane flew to a forward post location in Siachen battle field this morning. He witnessed dropping of essentials to the Jawans guarding country’s boundaries in freezing temperatures. Army Chief later laid wreath to the martyrs and paid homage at Siachen War Memorial at the base camp.

He said, soldiers may be working in distance, but they are very close to my heart. Later he presented badges to Army officials for their excellent performance in the Siachen battle filed. Army Chief interacted with the Jawans and officials during his visit. General Manoj Mukund Narawane accompanied by the Chief of Staff Northern Command LtGen YK Joshi and GOC 14Core Lt Genl Harinder Singh.

Source: News On Air