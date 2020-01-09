Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 09 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Army Chief MM Naravne makes first visit to Siachen after assuming office

Army Chief MM Naravne makes first visit to Siachen after assuming office
January 09
16:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane visited Siachen base camp today morning. This was his maiden visit to any forward post after assuming the charge of Army Chief.

During his visit to forward post in the Siachen, he underlined the importance of the armed forces in the inhospitable conditions. AIR correspondent reports that General MM Narawane made his maiden visit after taking the charge of Army Chief to world’s highest battle filed Siachen today.

MM Narawane flew to a forward post location in Siachen battle field this morning. He witnessed dropping of essentials to the Jawans guarding country’s boundaries in freezing temperatures. Army Chief later laid wreath to the martyrs and paid homage at Siachen War Memorial at the base camp.

He said, soldiers may be working in distance, but they are very close to my heart. Later he presented badges to Army officials for their excellent performance in the Siachen battle filed. Army Chief interacted with the Jawans and officials during his visit. General Manoj Mukund Narawane accompanied by the Chief of Staff Northern Command LtGen YK Joshi and GOC 14Core Lt Genl Harinder Singh.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.