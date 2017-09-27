Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Army Conducts Surgical Strike along Indo-Myanmar Border

Army Conducts Surgical Strike along Indo-Myanmar Border
September 27
15:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Army’s Eastern Command said on Wednesday that it inflicted heavy casualties on the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (K) in an operation earlier in the day on the India-Myanmar border.
The Army made clear it didn’t cross the international border.

The Army further said a firefight was triggered after a column of the Indian Army was attacked by insurgents.

“Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents,” said an Army statement.

The Army said Wednesday’s small operation was nothing like the Special Forces’ cross-border raid to destroy two Naga insurgent camps inside Myanmar in June 2015. It added that a few media reports of casualties suffered by the Army were factually incorrect.
“Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today,” tweeted the Eastern Air Command.

Earlier this month, the Army carried out a major operation against the NSCN (K) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. At the time, the Army destroyed a temporary hideout of the militants and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and radio sets in the operation near Votnu village in Longding district, a senior army official said.

Army sources said similar operations against NSCN (K) have been taking place in Changlang and Kunnu areas since late August. An NSCN (K) militant was killed near Kunnu village on September 1.

India has been concerned over some militant groups from the Northeast region taking shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.
In June, 2015, the Indian Army had carried out an operation in areas near the India-Myanmar against the NSCN (K) militants, days after militants had killed 18 Army men in Manipur.

TNN

Tags
Indian ArmyNSCN(K)
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.