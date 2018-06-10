Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 10 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Army Foils Infiltration Bid, 5 Militants Killed

Army Foils Infiltration Bid, 5 Militants Killed
June 10
12:43 2018
Five militants were killed on Sunday after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: “An infiltration bid from across the border was foiled in Keran sector of Kupwara district today. Five terrorists have been killed in so far in the ongoing operation.”

The security forces have suspended operations against militants in the state during the ongoing Ramadan ceasefire announced by the Centre.

However, extra vigil is being maintained at the border to ensure that militants are prevented from infiltrating into the Valley.

-IANS

