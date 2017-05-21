Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC, 3 Soldiers Among 7 Killed

After battling infiltrators for over 36 hours, the army on Sunday killed four militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said, adding that three soldiers were also killed.

Defence sources said the ongoing operation started on Saturday against a group of militants who were trying to sneak into the Indian side at the Line of Control in Nowgam sector, an army spokesperson said.

Two militants were killed on Sunday while one soldier also died in the operation which lasted for more than 36 hours. On Saturday, two soldiers and two militants were killed in the operation.

-IANS