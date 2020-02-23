Army imparts pre-recruitment training to local youths in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In an effort to encourage the youth to join the Indian Army, the Baisakhi Brigade is providing pre-recruitment training to about 20 local youths from Arunachal Pradesh, for the upcoming Army recruitment rally which is to be held in March 2020 at Jairampur.

Speaking to NET, Col Ravi Chauhan, who supervises the 251 Transit Camp, HQ 46 Brigade, Baisakhi Brigade said, “The pre-recruitment, training is being conducted with the sole aim of encouraging the youth to join the army. We have reached out to people, including those in the remote areas to educate them about the career prospects in the army. I have personally visited various schools in the state and interacted with the students. The response has been overwhelming and a total of 20 aspirants were shortlisted who have been undergoing the training.”

The training which is in its last phase is being provided free of cost to the youths. The training is conducted in the West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. During the process of the training, the aspirants are given the technical guidance which will enable them to participate in the Army Recruitment rally at Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh.

The trainees are receiving training on various facets of the selection procedure which includes providing assistance in the recruitment process, physical conditioning, and preparation for the written examination.