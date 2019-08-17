Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 17 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Army jawan killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera sector

August 17
15:22 2019
NET Bureau

At least one Army jawan was killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire Saturday by resorting to mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector of border Rajouri district.

The jawan was identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, 35, who hailed from Dehradun and had been in service for 15 years.

A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here said Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation around 6.30 am. The Indian army was “retaliating befittingly“, he added.

The latest ceasefire has come after a lull of nearly 36 hours along the LoC in Jammu division. Last time, Pakistani troops had fired mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district’s Krishna Ghati sector on Thursday.

In retaliatory fire, the Indian army had inflicted heavy damage on the Pakistani side.

Source: The Indian Express

