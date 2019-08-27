Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 27 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Army Officer Shot Dead By Rifleman In Chennai Over Punishment: Police

Army Officer Shot Dead By Rifleman In Chennai Over Punishment: Police
August 27
13:08 2019
NET Bureau

An army officer was shot dead on Tuesday at Pallavaram barrack by a rifleman, who later killed himself for allegedly being punished for “lethargic attitude in duty”, police said.

A senior official said the incident took place at around 3 AM on Tuesday.

The rifleman committed suicide by shooting himself, he said.

“We suspect that the rifleman was emotionally worked up after the Havildar punished him for his lethargic attitude in duty,” the officer told sources.

Defence sources said the matter was under investigation.

Source: NDTV

