Army Recruitment Rally at Likabali for Arunachal Youths from February 2

Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita, GOC, 56 Infantry Div, Likabali, along with Brig A K Borah called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday evening in presence of Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and Secretary to CM Sonam Chombay.

Maj Gen Kalita informed the CM about the forthcoming army recruitment rally being held at Likabali for Arunachal youths from February 2 to 8 next and the training being provided to aspiring candidates at various locations of the state. He said for about 350 vacancies till date about 420 people have registered.

The GOC requested the state government’s support to conduct similar rallies in various places of the state at least once in two-three years for the benefit of local youths. Expressing utmost satisfaction the Maj Gen profusely thanked the Chief Minister for all his support and guidance in resolving all matters pertaining to defence authorities including land acquisition.

On the proposed setting up of an army cantonment in the vicinity of the state capital Itanagar, the Maj Gen informed that a joint survey has already been conducted for 500 acres of land. Another joint survey for the remaining 700 acres of land will be conducted soon. Giving details of a cantonment, the Army officer said facilities such as schools, health services and all other infrastructure would come up as per the designation of the commanding officer to be posted in the cantonment.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, informed the GOC that 53 villages – at least one in each of the 45 border blocks in the state – will be developed as model villages under the Border Area Development Program (BADP). “Development of these villages will be as per the perspective plan to be framed by deputy commissioners in consultation with commanding officers posted in the respective areas,” Khandu said.

It was also decided to take up the foot suspension bridges and staging huts along the patrolling routes as per priority to be fixed by the army under BADP during the next financial year. Various proposals pertaining to land acquisition were also discussed and it was decided to finalize these matters in a time bound manner.

Brig Borah informed the Chief Minister of the veterans rally to be organized on January 21 next at Likabali Military Station. The rally aims to provide an opportunity for formal and informal interaction to address grievances of Veterans, Veer Naris and families of martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.