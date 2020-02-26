Army should be called in Delhi now: Kejriwal

NET Web Desk

Amidst the violence that sparked in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, the situation is getting worse, with death toll rising to 20 on Wednesday. The toll was 13 till Tuesday.

A clash broke out between pro and anti-CAA demonstrators across Delhi’s northeast neighbourhoods like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura on February 24th, 2020. Protesters torched shops, markets, petrol pump, vehicles and houses.

As per reports in India Today, the violence started on Sunday after anti-CAA protests blocked a road outside Jaffrabad Metro station and BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering in favour of CAA.

This was followed by frenzied groups thrashing people on the road and vandalising vehicles. Media persons were also attacked. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the rioters — armed with stones, rods and even swords and many wearing helmets to protect themselves — and were assisted by paramilitary personnel. Streets were littered with mangled remains of vehicles, bricks and burnt tyres, mute testimony to the violence and bloodshed that took on a communal taint on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said that the situation in northeast Delhi is alarming and the police have been unable to control the situation, despite all efforts. Kejriwal said the Army should be called in Delhi now and he will write to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this.

“I have been in touch with large no of people the whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. I am writing to Hon’ble HM [Amit Shah] to this effect,” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.