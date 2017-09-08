Army to Induct Approx 800 Women in Military Police

The Army has finalised a plan to induct women in the military police, a senior officer said on Friday.

The plan is seen as a major step towards breaking gender barriers in the force is to induct approximately 800 women in military police with a yearly intake of 52 personnel per year, Adjutant General of the Army Lt. Gen. Ashwani Kumar told reporters.

In an interview to PTI in June, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said the Army was looking at inducting women jawans and the process would start with the induction of women into military police corps.

Lt. Gen. Kumar said the decision to induct women in Corps of Military Police would help in investigating allegations of gender specific crimes.

Currently, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.

The role of the military police includes policing cantonments and army establishments, preventing breach of rules and regulations by soldiers, maintaining movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war, handling prisoners of war and extending aid to civil police whenever required.

