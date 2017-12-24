Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 24 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Army’s 77 Mountain Brigade Celebrates 75th Raising Day

Army's 77 Mountain Brigade Celebrates 75th Raising Day
December 24
09:57 2017
The Army’s 77 Mountain Brigade also known as ‘Chindits’ on Saturday celebrated its 75th Raising Day Platinum Jubilee at its Counter Insurgency training center at Harchura near Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Inaugurating the programme, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Red Horn Division Maj Gen P S Behl said the Brigade was established during the World War-II on June 10, 1942 at Sagar in the state Madhya Pradesh by the legendary Brig Orde Wintage.

The Chindits, known officially as the Long Range Penetration Groups, were special operations units of the British and Indian armies, which saw action in 19431944, during the Buram Campaign of World War-II.

Chindit is a corrupted form of the Burmese mythical beast Chinth or Chinthay, statues of which guard Buddhist temples. The first Chindit unit, the 77th Indian Infantry Brigade, was gradually formed in the area around Jhansi in the summer of 1942.

To commemorate the momentous occasion numerous events were spread over two days commencing from today to be attended by many serving and veteran officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks to mark the 75 years of dedicated service of the Chindits Brigade to the Nation, the GoC said.

-PTI

75th Raising Day77 Mountain BrigadeChindit
