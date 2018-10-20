Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 20 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Around 300 Flee in Tripura After Clash Over Molestation Escalates

Around 300 Flee in Tripura After Clash Over Molestation Escalates
October 20
11:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A total of 61 families and around 300 people have fled and at least one house was torched when two communities in West Tripura district clashed over an alleged molestation of a tribal girl. Police informed on Friday.

The four alleged molesters were arrested, the police informed.

According to the police, the girl, along with her boyfriend, had come to Ranirbazar area on Thursday from a nearby locality to see Durga idols and four youths allegedly molested her and snatched her mobile phone.

“The two (girl, boy) went back to their locality and then returned with a large group of people who tried to attack the houses of those who reportedly molested the girl,” sub-divisional police officer BB Das said.

“The situation, however, could not be controlled immediately. The raiders attempted to burn houses and succeed to torch one house today. Following this, around 300 members of 61 families fled. About 100 of them are now camping near the Ranirbazar police station,” the SDPO said.

SOURCE: The Hindu

Tags
Houses BurntPeople FleeTripura molestationTripura Violence
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.