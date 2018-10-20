Around 300 Flee in Tripura After Clash Over Molestation Escalates

NET Bureau

A total of 61 families and around 300 people have fled and at least one house was torched when two communities in West Tripura district clashed over an alleged molestation of a tribal girl. Police informed on Friday.

The four alleged molesters were arrested, the police informed.

According to the police, the girl, along with her boyfriend, had come to Ranirbazar area on Thursday from a nearby locality to see Durga idols and four youths allegedly molested her and snatched her mobile phone.

“The two (girl, boy) went back to their locality and then returned with a large group of people who tried to attack the houses of those who reportedly molested the girl,” sub-divisional police officer BB Das said.