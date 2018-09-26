Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Around 300 Stranded People Rescued in Himachal, 200 Still Stuck

Around 300 Stranded People Rescued in Himachal, 200 Still Stuck
September 26
14:38 2018
Around 300 people stranded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district have been rescued on Wednesday and most of the 600 roads of the state have been re-opened after being blocked following fresh snowfall. Around 200 people are still stranded there, an official said.

Thirteen stranded people were airlifted to safer places by the Indian Air Force, while the Border Road Organisation rescued many people, the officials said.

An official of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said most of the 600 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali road, of the state have been reopened.

Keylog Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi said eight persons, hailing from Bengal, were airlifted to safer places in Stingri in Lahaul district and Bhuntar in Kullu district on Wednesday by 11 am, while five were airlifted to Stingri on Tuesday evening.

Five of total eight persons airlifted today have been taken to Bhuntar in adjoining Kullu district in IAF helicopters directly, he added.

Mr Negi told PTI that two IAF helicopters are continuously airlifting people stranded in various areas including Koksar and Baralacha.

The weather conditions are favourable now and BRO personnel are on their job to clear the roads, he said hoping that most of the roads would be opened by Thursday morning, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate said.

- NDTV

