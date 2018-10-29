ART Centre at 151 Base Hospital Brings Hope for Infertile Couples in Armed Forces

NET Bureau

To address the issues related to infertility among couples, the 151 Base Hospital, Basistha in Guwahati, Assam, has established an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Centre which was formally inaugurated recently by GOC 101 Area Lt Gen D S Ahuja.

The facility will be provided free of cost service to the members of the Armed forces. This ART Centre is one of its kind in the entire northeast and will be of great help to the soldiers.

“It has a state-of-art facility to match with the international standards and it provides advanced IVF procedures like ICSI, cryopreservation and fertility preservation. The ART Centre is functioning efficiently under the guidance of Brig Y Singh, Commandant 151 Base Hospital, and a team led by Lt Col (Dr) Nagaraja N, who is a senior and experienced gynaecologist,” said a defence statement.

Infertility is a common and stressful situation to the couple and soldiers are not spared from this problem. Progress in the field of medical science has given a ray of hope to these childless couples who otherwise would have suffered cursing their destiny, the release added.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune