Artificial Nest Brings Hope for Endangered Greater Adjutant in Assam

In an encouraging step towards conservation of a globally threatened species, an artificial nest platform was seen to be used by Greater Adjutant, an endangered bird.

Aaranyak, a local NGO in Guwahati who celebrated the breeding season of this species through a happy hatching ceremony with villagers a few days ago expressed happiness over this success.

It was observed that lack of proper nesting tree was a major problem for this bird. Greater adjutant is a globally threatened bird and current global population is about 1200birds. Assam harbours about 700 to 800 birds of this species and considered as its global stronghold.

In Assam, this colonial nesting bird make it’s nesting colonies in privately owned nesting trees in the middle of the villages. Many nesting trees were either cut down by villagers in last several years from many historical breeding colonies in Assam or some of them destroyed due to natural causes.

Aaranyak experimentally tried to erect artificial nest platform made out of bamboos next to the traditional nesting location in Dadara-Pacharia area near Guwahati. Interestingly a pair of Stork has started constructing a nest on it and last few days the female is seen to incubating over eggs. This is for the first time in India that such effort was given in situ by constructing an artificial nest platform for any endangered bird and the target species has started using it as soon as two months of construction. This experiment may be a permanent answer to save many threatened large bird species who are finding it difficult to locate a proper nesting tree in their traditional nesting locations. The conservationist community is now eagerly waiting to a successful nesting of this bird in this artificial nest platform with the new chicks.

Purnima Devi Barman, the Green Oscar winner of 2017 who leads greater Adjutant conservation projects of Aaranyak mentioned “Nesting tree is a limiting factor and seven nesting trees naturally fell down this year. So I immediately tried this experiment. We tried this with very limited resource but now I am confident that we can expand these initiatives next year and many other conservationists can also try this in other endangered species”.