Artiste Kishor Giri Remembered

NET Bureau

A commemorative function was held at Guwahati Press Club on Monday to pay tributes to musician, social activist and retired Guwahati Municipality Corporation employee Kishor Giri, whose sudden demise on October 7 last came as a shock to his legions of friends and admirers.

Speakers at the event fondly recalled Giri as a free-spirited artist passionately committed to various social causes. Since the late Seventies, Giri had established himself as a leading exponent of the mandolin, later switching over to Spanish guitar, initiating many students into the mysteries of the two instruments.

But his was a voice of protest, which he lent fearlessly and unselfishly to social causes as diverse as opposing environmental degradation, divisive agendas or the culture of violence.

The meeting was addressed by journalists Biman Chandra Hazarika, Bedabrata Mishra, Nava Thakuria, Raman Bora, Anup Sarma and Bipul Sarma, writers Jagadindra Raichoudhury and Mrinmoy Bhuyan, artist Champak Borbora, social workers Manoram Tumung, Kailash Sarma, Utpal Sarma, Bibekananda Bora, Nirmali Bora etc.