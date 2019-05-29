Arun Jaitley Opts Out of Team Modi 2.0, Cites Health Grounds

NET Bureau

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to not be part of the new government for now. Jaitley has been ill for the past few months and in February this year, he returned from the US where he had gone for medical treatment. During this period, he had temporarily relinquished the Finance Minister’s position.

Jaitley has been one of the most important ministers in the Modi administration, often acting as the chief troubleshooter.

After Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he had given Jaitley the responsibility of handling Finance, Defence and Information & Broadcasting portfolios over the years.

Full text of the letter:

Hon’ble Prime Minister,

It was a great honour and a learning experience for me to have been a part of the Government led by you for the past five years. Even earlier, the Party had blessed me with responsibilities in the first NDA Government, in the Party organisation and also while we were in the Opposition. I could not have asked for more.

During the last eighteen months. I have had some serious health challenges. My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them. After the campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign. I would in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my Treatment and health. The BJP and the NDA under your leadership, have secured a spectacular win, The new Government would be sworn in tomorrow.

I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility for the present in the new Government.

I would obviousty have a lot of time at my disposal to undertake any work informally to support the Government or the Party.

With warm regards.

Yours sincerely,

Arun Jitley

