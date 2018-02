Arun Jaitley to Release BJP’s ‘Vision Document’ for Tripura

Poll temperature has risen in Tripura as Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley will release party’s election manifesto – vision document for the ensuing assembly elections on Sunday.

BJP National President Amit Shah will hold a mega road show in the state today. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP and filmstar Hema Malini, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu would be star campaigners for the party in Tripura.

BJP poll campaign would end with a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Agartala on February 15. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Shantirbazaar in South Tripura district ahead of the rally at Agartala.