Tue, 22 Aug 2017

Arunachal Adopts National Policy for Tibetans in Exile

Arunachal Adopts National Policy for Tibetans in Exile
August 21
21:53 2017
Arunachal Pradesh has adopted a rehabilitation policy which deals with matters concerning land lease, extending Central and state benefits to Tibetans residing in the state.

In a letter to Lobsang Sangay, the president of Central Tibetan administration (CTA) in Dharamshala, which is the global headquarters for the 1,50,000 Tibetans living across 40 countries of the world, the Chief Minsiter of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu expressed his happiness for making the decision.

Khandu had said in the letter that at the cabinet meeting convened by him on August 12, 2017, a decision was made to adopt and extend the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014 in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the PRO said.

The chief minister had further mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh houses the fourth largest number of Tibetans in India. It has four Tibetan settlements — Tezu, Miao, Tuting and Tenzingang. Sangay expressed happiness at the move.

“I thank my dear friend Shri Pema Khandu who is an ardent follower of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and lifelong friend of the Tibetan people. The state of Arunachal Pradesh shares an unshakeable and historic bond with the Tibetan people. This gesture will further strengthen this bond of friendship and affinity between the two,” said Sangay.

The guideline states that Tibetans may be allowed to undertake any economic activity and to that extent, relevant papers/trade license/permit may be issued to them and also permitted to take jobs in any field for which they are professionally qualified.

-PTI

