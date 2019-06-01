Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal: APWWS team visits families of Aboh

Arunachal: APWWS team visits families of Aboh
June 01
10:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Dipti Bengia Tadar, visited Tirap headquarters Khonsa on Friday and met the families of MLA Tirong Aboh and others who lost their lives in the 21 May massacre in Bogapani area.


Offering condolences to the bereaved families, the APWWS team said the entire state was mourning because of the brutal murder of 11 people, including a sitting MLA.


The APWWS members assured the families that they would take up their grievances with the government.


The team, which included Kani Nada Maling and Hage Onyo, also visited Hunkan village, an hour’s drive from here, and met the family of one of the drivers who was also killed in the massacre.


The family members requested the APWWS to place their grievances before the competent authorities. They said all the bread-earners of the families were killed in the massacre, throwing the future of the bereaved families into uncertainty.

Source: The Arunachal Times

Tags
arunachal pradeshArunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare SocietyKhonsaTirong Aboh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.