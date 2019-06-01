Arunachal: APWWS team visits families of Aboh

NET Bureau

A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Dipti Bengia Tadar, visited Tirap headquarters Khonsa on Friday and met the families of MLA Tirong Aboh and others who lost their lives in the 21 May massacre in Bogapani area.



Offering condolences to the bereaved families, the APWWS team said the entire state was mourning because of the brutal murder of 11 people, including a sitting MLA.



The APWWS members assured the families that they would take up their grievances with the government.



The team, which included Kani Nada Maling and Hage Onyo, also visited Hunkan village, an hour’s drive from here, and met the family of one of the drivers who was also killed in the massacre.



The family members requested the APWWS to place their grievances before the competent authorities. They said all the bread-earners of the families were killed in the massacre, throwing the future of the bereaved families into uncertainty.

Source: The Arunachal Times