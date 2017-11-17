Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal Bags India Today’s Education Award

Arunachal Bags India Today's Education Award
November 17
22:03 2017
Arunachal Pradesh has won the award of Best Performing Small state in Education at the India Today State of the States Conclave 2017.

The conclave was held at New Delhi on Thursday, an official release said.

State Education Minister Honchun Ngandam along with Special Secretary (Education) Mitali Namchoom were present to receive the award that was presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The award came as a recognition for the efforts being made by the state government in the field of education.

The annual India Today State of the States Conclave is an attempt to recognize those states that offer its citizens the best opportunities, both at work and outside, the release added.

-PTI

Education AwardIndia Today State of the States Conclave
