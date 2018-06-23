Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 23 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Bags Skoch Award for Vaccination Campaign

Arunachal Bags Skoch Award for Vaccination Campaign
June 23
13:28 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh bagged the ‘SKOCH Order-of Merit’ Award for the Measles-Rubella Vaccination campaign and also for the Chief Ministers Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme being implemented in the state.

The award was conferred to the state at the 52nd SKOCH Summit held at New Delhi on Thursday, an official release said.

The award conferred by Skoch Group in recognition of the services provided to the people was received by Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Tapasya Raghav, it said.

Skoch Group is a think-tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997.

-PTI

Tags
Arunachal Skoch AwardSKOCH AwardSKOCH Order-of Merit
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.