Arunachal Bags Skoch Award for Vaccination Campaign

Arunachal Pradesh bagged the ‘SKOCH Order-of Merit’ Award for the Measles-Rubella Vaccination campaign and also for the Chief Ministers Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme being implemented in the state.

The award was conferred to the state at the 52nd SKOCH Summit held at New Delhi on Thursday, an official release said.

The award conferred by Skoch Group in recognition of the services provided to the people was received by Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Tapasya Raghav, it said.

Skoch Group is a think-tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997.

-PTI