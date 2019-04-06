Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao on cash seizure drama, “A ploy by Congress to tarnish the image of the BJP in the run-up of the simultaneous election.”

Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao on cash seizure drama, “A ploy by Congress to tarnish the image of the BJP in the run-up of the simultaneous election.”
April 06
18:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

“For fear of losing popular support of the people across the State, the Congress has been left with the only option to explore all means to tarnish the image of the BJP in the run-up of the simultaneous election”, stated Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Tapir Gao. This statement comes after Rs 1.8 crore was confiscated on Tuesday from a car which was part of the Chief Minister’s convoy in Pasighat.

Gao who is also the candidate for the Eastern parliamentary seat of the State admitted that the amount recovered from a private car belonged to a BJP MLA. “But the money can be acounted for as personal property and this could be proved during the investigation”, Gao said.

Refuting the validity of the video that went viral on various social media platforms, Gao further clarified that the seized amount, as alleged the rival Congress, neither belonged to him nor Pema Khandu or Chowna Mein. Gao while taking a dig at the Congress said, “I am baffled at the fact that the Congress has been left with the only option of damaging the reputation of the BJP.”

“The recent PRC issue at Lekang circle in Namsai district and the disaster that followed in the State capital bears the testimony to the fact that Congress cannot play fair politics and and rather play with the sentiments and emotion of the people of the State just before the election”, he said.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
arunachal pradeshBJPINCPema KhanduTapir Gao
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.