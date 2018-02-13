Arunachal Budget Session Kicks off from March 9

The Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence from March 9, an official release said on Tuesday.

It said that Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra has summoned the Budget session of the Assembly which would conclude on March 16.

The session would take up important government bills besides obituary reference to former legislators who expired.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, would present the 2018-19 budget during the session.

This will be the second budget of the BJP government in the state after Chief Minister Pema Khandu was sworn in on October 1, 2016 after years of political instability.

