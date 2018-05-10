Arunachal Cabinet Approves Recommendations for Hollongi Airport

The state Cabinet that met on Thursday under Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar discussed and deliberated in detail the report submitted by the Committee under Chairmanship of Nabam Rebia, Minister for Land Management, on the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi and approved its recommendations for onward submission to the Central Government paving way for early realization of the dream project.

The report details the status of ownership of land measuring 948.56 acres at Hollongi for construction of the airport as sought by the central government.

As a follow up to the review meeting held by Union Minister of State for Communications (I/C) Manoj Sinha on April 26 last, the state Cabinet on Thursday approved a policy for granting the Right of Way (RoW) for telecom infrastructure in the state. The Communication Ministry is on a mission mode to digitally connect all unconnected district headquarters and villages in the state and the Union Minister had sought cooperation from the state government. The policy would now bring uniformity, clarity and simplify the process of installing infrastructure like mobile towers, OFC lines (underground and over-ground), microwave antennas, etc in rural and urban areas of the state.

The Cabinet also approved the much sought after enhancement of upper age limit for appearing competitive examinations from 30 to 32 years. With five years relaxation in place for APSTs, educated unemployed youths can now compete in the state civil services examinations up to 37 years of age from the existing 35 years. Further, to strengthen the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Cabinet today approved creation of seven posts for various categories.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister in-Charge of Finance, in his Budget Speech on March 12 last had proposed to increase the compensation amounts for rape victims as suggested by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS). The Cabinet today approved amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011 and enhanced existing amounts of compensations provided under the scheme.

The latest amendment to the compensation scheme provides for Rs 5 lakhs to a rape survivor. Earlier, it was Rs 50000. In case of rape and death, the compensation will be Rs 7 lakhs. Further, if the victim is less than 14 years of age, the compensation will be increased by 50% over the amounts specified.

In similar lines, compensation for loss or injury causing severe mental agony to women and child victims has been enhanced from Rs 10000 to Rs 50000. The amount for rehabilitation of a victim of human trafficking has been enhanced from Rs 20000 to Rs 1 lakh. Compensations for sexual abuse (excluding rape) has been fixed at Rs 50000, physical abuse of minor at Rs 2 lakh, burns affecting more than 25% of the body at Rs 2 lakh and loss of foetus due to physical abuse at Rs 50000.

Compensation to victims of acid attack has been enhanced to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, for permanent disability Rs 2 lakh from 50000, for partial disability Rs 1 lakh (from Rs 20000) and for loss of limb or any body part Rs 50000 (from Rs 10000).

As families of victims of unnatural death in prison, police/judicial custody are also eligible for compensation, the same has been enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

The Cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Rules, 2018 and the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018. With the finalization and approval of the rules, Lokayukta is all set to function after appointment of Members and Chairman.

In order to streamline private educational institutions in the state, the Cabinet, meanwhile, approved creation of 19 posts for smooth and effective functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions (Regulatory Commission).