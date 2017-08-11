Arunachal Cabinet Approves Secretariat Service Cadre Review

In yet another systemic governance reform, the Arunachal Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inked history by approving the first Secretariat Service Cadre Review. Since inception of secretariat services in Arunachal Pradesh the same was never reviewed to the detriment of effective functioning of the Civil Secretariat.

According to the approved proposal, three post of joint secretary, one post of joint secretary AR, 24 post of under secretary, one post each of senior analyst and one post of junior analyst of Adminitrative Reform deptt., 28 post of section officer, one post of senior research officer (Finance), two post of PPS, 20 post of SPA, 30 Post of PA and 38 post of Junior secretarial assistant were created. Further Cabinet approved for upgradation of 116 post of senior secretariat assistants to assistant section officer.With this, a total of 148 new post have been created and 116 upgraded.

It is expected that with this landmark decision, effective delivery of public services and prompt decision making would be ensured. The employees of the Secretariat service will immensely benefit as the cadre review will ensure their career progression also.

Further a detail action plan for infusion of work culture was also approved by the Cabinet today. This action plan includes steps to ensure punctuality by introducing Aadhar enabled biometric attendance system, punitive actions such as dies non, cut in pay on unauthorised absence, constitution of flying squads for regular checks etc. The action plan also reiterated periodical review of all employees under FR-56 J /Rule 48 of CCS(Pension rules), strict action against bypass of proper channel by employees, office inspection, fixing performance indicators for each officers and staff and strengthening of presence of vigilance mechanism.

Cabinet also approved creation of 440 temporary posts of Home Guards for capital city police. With this, the capital city police will be adequately equipped for effective management of law and order in the capital twin city. Further the city police can also utilise this manpower for easing the traffic woes of the city.

The Cabinet also approved establishment of a new department called Department of Indigenous Faith & Cultural Affairs (DIFCA). Pema Khandu maintained that due to globalization, exposure and external influences the indigenous communities of the state are fast getting disconnected with their rich culture and languages that calls for specific steps to preserve and protect them from disappearing into oblivion.

“Creation of an independent department to look after preservation, protection and promotion of the rich indigenous cultural heritage of the state is a right step in the wake of fast changing world. We cannot let our indigenous culture just fade away like many in the world,” Khandu reasoned.

While giving its nod to the proposal, the state Cabinet also approved creation of seven numbers of posts to begin with including that of a Director of the department that would be headed by a Secretary. The Department of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Affairs would function basically to preserve and promote culture and faiths of the indigenous communities of the state.

The Department of Indigenous Faith & Cultural Affairs would also work to promote local languages and scripts along with literature on indigenous folklores, folk tales, proverbs, chanting of priests, etc; to preserve and promote indigenous cultural heritage for overall prosperity and constant growth in this regard; to maintain welfare schemes of indigenous priests and the priesthood institution; documentation of ritual systems of traditional marriages, birth, death and festivals, etc and research on traditional medicinal plants and healing system; introduction of certificate courses on indigenous faiths and culture of the state; to preserve and promote indigenous games and sports by conducting tournaments, etc.