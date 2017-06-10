Arunachal Cabinet Approves Two Percent DA

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has cleared release of two per cent Dearness Allowances (DA) to the state government employees and pensioners. The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday decided to release the DA from January one this year.

The cabinet also approved the Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana 2017 under which one village in each constituency to be transformed into a model village.

The cabinet approved the proposal of taking up one village in each Assembly segment for development as a model village with specified norms. Under the scheme, each identified village will have Rs.1.50 Crore. Emphasis of the scheme shall be to dovetail with all rural development central and state schemes. The scheme shall not be contractor driven but involvement of villagers and generate rural economy. Amendments as suggested to be incorporated. The selection shall be by a Committee consisting of the local MLA and DC.

Taking ahead its mission to fill the critical manpower gaps by creating posts, the state cabinet approved for creation of various posts in the Arunachal Pradesh Police department :

i. 45 posts of head constable drivers for Fire & Emergency Services

ii. 32 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police under APPS cadre

iii. 80 posts of Inspector civil police

iv. 4 posts of inspector telecom

v. 3 posts of inspector radio technician

A huge respite for the sacked Anganwadi employees of Tirap and Longding, the Cabinet decided to reinstate all the terminated Anganwadi workers in the two districts who were terminated by the district administration recently for certain administrative reasons. Cabinet also decided to engage fresh Anganwadi workers wherever necessary. However options were given to the Anganwadi workers to be replaced by a qualified kin as per norms in order to meet up the RR.