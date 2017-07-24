Arunachal Can Attract Tourist from Globe: Khandu

In a bid to discuss various issues related promoting tourism in the state, Union Tourism Secretary Rashmi Verma had called on Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday.

While seeking Government of India’s continued support to make tourism an industry for employment generation and economic growth, Khandu urged for introducing concept of forest rest houses involving indigenous technology.

He further informed the union secretary about the initiatives undertaken by Arunachal government for boosting tourism sector in the state, “Home stay facilities are being encouraged through various self employment schemes.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is rich in natural resources with dense forests, large and small river systems nesting the land and is a treasure house of flora and fauna,” stated Khandu, adding, “Marked by diversity in customs, cultures, traditions and languages, the state can be truly considered to be at the biological and cultural crossroads of Asia.”

He further added that Arunachal has all that can attract tourist from the globe.

Regarding the adventure tourism, the Chief Minister mentioned that the state government is focusing much on adventure tourism for which adventure tour providers are being encouraged besides proposing for eco-tourism resorts in select locations. “National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) at Dirang is doing exceptionally well in this field.”

Giving patience hearing to Khandu, Verma meanwhile promised all support and possible assistance to Arunachal government in marketing and getting tourists for the state apart from other supports.