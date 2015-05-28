Arunachal Chakma Student Leader Held for Militant Links

One over-ground worker identified as Ranjan Kumar Chakma alias Sabhananu, resident of Jyotsnapur under Diyun Police station who is president of All Arunachal Pradesh Deprived People Front (APDPF) and present President of All Chakma Students’ Union of Arunachal has been arrested by Miao Police on 25th May in connection with Miao PS C/NO-10/15 U/S 307/ 120(B)/ 121/ 122/ 123/ 34 IPC R/W SEC 27 ARMS Act and Section 13 UAP Act.

Earlier, in a joint operation of Changlang police, Namsai police and security forces, seven hard core cadres of APDPF have been arrested along with recovery of huge arms and ammunitions. One cadre was killed on the spot during operation. During course of investigation another over-ground worker indentified as Arunjit Chakma alias Habedang of Avoipur area under Diyun PS who is General Secretary of APDPF and also present General Secretary of All Chakma Students’ union of Arunachal was also arrested.

Dead body of one more cadre of the group identified as Feroz Khan of Jagiroad, Assam was recovered from forest area under Miao PS on 10th May under totally decomposed condition who is suspected to be died after jumping from a 20 metre height gorge from the site of encounter. So far nine members of APDPF cadres have been arrested with two recovered dead bodies.

In an another incidence, Miao Police along with Assam Rifles have arrested two drug peddlers identified as Jyoti Lal Chakma-35 years and Jagdish Chakma, 30 years both from Dharmapur-I village under Miao Police Station and recovered contraband drug weighing 25 gm and 20 gm Brown sugar from their possession respectively during their regular Nakabandi against drug peddlers and anti-social elements. A criminal case under NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Miao Police station.

-DIPRO