Arunachal Chief Secretary Urges State Planning Departments for Development Progress

Arunachal Chief Secretary Satya Gopal in a meeting of State Level Screening Committee on Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) has urged the concerned departments to consider submission of suitable proposal of eligible activities to NABARD for development and construction of critical rural infrastructures.

In the meeting held at his Conference Hall at Civil Secretariat in Itanagar on Monday, Gopal advised the Chief Engineers to prepare DPRs which are feasible financially. Admitting the importance of all the projects which were presented in the meeting by the respective departments, he said it is not possible to entertain all the projects considering the financial involvement and constraints. Therefore, he asked them to prioritize the projects and submit accordingly.

He further asked them to explore projects which have potential for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He reviewed all the ongoing and new projects under the RIDF Tranche-XIX (2013-14)- RIDF Tranche XXIII (2017-18). These included projects executed by PWD (Western Zone), PWD (Central Zone-A), PWD (Central Zone-B), PWD (Eastern Zone), PHED (West Zone), PHED (East Zone), and RWD (Western Zone).

Gopal took note of physical and financial progress under RIDF in respect to rural road projects, rural bridge projects, social projects like improvement of water supply, new water supply, improvement of school infrastructure, flood protection etc.

Reiterating on building quality assets, he asked the NABARD and State Planning Department to build a serious quality monitoring. It was also decided that the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned district should monitor all the ongoing projects and submit reports accordingly.

In addition, he asked the executing agencies to keep record of Site Order Book and Material Quality Control Register and ensure that there are no discrepancies in implementation of the projects.

Chief Secretary also emphasized on proper and timely submission of Utilization Certificates and Project Completion Reports by the executing departments.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) also presented their observation through a power point presentation on the projects monitored by them under Border Area Development Projects and SPA.

Bilatee Pertin Commissioner PWD, Kaling Tayeng Commissioner Finance, Marnya Ete Commissioner Finance, Himanshu Gupta Secretary Planning, concerned Secretaries and Chief Engineers, General Managar Dr. G. Mani and Assistant General Ashok I. Doki of NABARD etc were present in the meeting.