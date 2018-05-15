Arunachal CM Announces Rs 15 Cr for Flood Protection Work at Sukha Nallah

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced establishment of Chief Engineer’s Office of Hydropower in Tezu on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Jubilee ground the Chief Minister also assured all support for effective functioning of Zonal Hospital.

Responding to public memorandum, Khandu gave positive nod for renaming of Govt Higher Secondary School, Tezu to Sobeng Tayang Higher Secondary School. He also assured to work out for establishment of JNV School in Tezu.

On flood protection, the CM announced Rs 15 crore for flood protection work at Sukha Nallah.

He further promised to have Sunpura Circle Office upgraded to EAC office as this border circle faced boundary issues with Assam. The CM asked the Deputy Commissioner to work on necessary formalities for upgradation.

On request from public for new administrative centers at Bekhuliang and Tafragam villages, the CM asked the Deputy Commissioner to send proposals. He also requested the DC to work on proposals for upgradation of Wakro EAC post to ADC.

Further the CM informed that state govt is creating about 1000 posts in civil police for different categories.

On the occasion State BJP President Tapir Gao, DCM Chowna Mein, WRD Minister Kamlung Mossang and RD Minister Alo Libang also spoke.

The meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretaries Nyamar Karbak, PD Sona, Tesam Pongte, Zingnu Namchoom, Gabriel D Wangsu.