Arunachal CM Appeals People to Obey Traffic Rules

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday took serious exception to the utter lack of efficiency in traffic management in the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun which is creating chaos and jams on the roads.

Traveling between the twin cities on Saturday morning, Khandu expressed displeasure on the hardships faced by commuters for no fault of theirs.

He squarely blamed the inefficiency and lack of management abilities of the concerned authorities besides insufficient dissemination of information on the new route plans to the commuters.

Khandu viewed that commuters have to be properly informed through accessible and understandable modes of communication on aspects like route diversions, U-turns, no parking zones, one way routes, etc before implementing it on ground to avoid chaos.

The Chief Minister personally took up the matter with the Capital Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police and directed them to immediately draw out an air-tight plan to ease traffic flow and put it in place for benefit of commuters. He said the authorities cannot give lame excuses when citizens of the capital complex bear the brunt of their inefficiency.

He, however, maintained that commuters will have to bear the hardships of congestion to some extent till completion of the ongoing 4-lane highway, which is also one of the factors for traffic jams.

“Citizens should obey traffic rules, be disciplined while driving and take first hand information about the traffic plan in place before venturing out on the road,” he said, adding, “The authorities and traffic personnel alone cannot ease traffic congestion and chaos. Commuters also have the responsibility to reciprocate and help them maintain smooth flow of traffic. If every driver or commuter follow traffic rules, our roads would be smoother even before we get the 4-lane highway.”