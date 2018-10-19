Arunachal CM Appreciates the Judicial Use of Government Funds

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the office of the Superintendent Engineer (WRD) at Jamiri in presence of MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, State BJP President Tapir Gao, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Health Minister Alo Libang, Advisor to CM Japu Deru and MLAs Phurpa Tsering and Kumsi Sidisow.

Khandu, in his speech, appreciated the local MLA of Thrizino and engineers of WRD department for judicious use of fund of Rs 6 crore for construction of WRD SE office including staff quarters and internal roads.

He appreciated the spirit of competition in works department to bring out quality work through the judicious use of funds. He said the competition to perform is already underway among the districts in ensuring successful implementation of flagships programmes. He hoped that such spirit of competitiveness to perform will also be taken up at constituency level by the MLAs.

On drinking water issues during winter, Khandu informed that a project funded under NEC is underway. He asked the concerned department to bring out a scheme for water harvesting and conservation to be taken up next year.

On Bichom district demand, CM said the demand is genuine and has been raised since 1982. He said, for now, the state cabinet in its sitting of October 8 last has put a blanket ban on all new creation of districts and circles in view of incoming state assembly election. He, however, assured that the district demand will be taken up after the 2019 elections.

On Dahung central Institute of Himalayan Cultural studies, CM informed that Rs 6 crore has been released as compensation for land acquired for the institute. He said the institute besides being a centre of Buddhist learning will attract visitors from all over the world bringing in economic benefits to locals.

CM further informed that for construction of the road from Palizi to Thrizino, Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase. He also informed that PM Modi will be visiting Arunachal soon to inaugurate the 600MW Kameng Hydroelectric project. He informed that Rs 129 crore has been released for catchment area treatment under Kameng project. This was stated in an official release,