Arunachal CM Asks Bureaucrats to Change Mindsets

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called upon the state government bureaucrats to change their mind-sets as well as help change the mind-set of the people in the crusade against corruption.

Attending the 11th Civil Service Day, Khandu said, “The perception of corruption as granted is due to accumulation of misgivings through the years.” He further mentioned that corruption begins at all levels including the people. “The fault lies in the mind-set. Everybody takes for granted everybody is corrupt. We have to change this mind-set if we want to deliver corruption free governance.”

“With the change in mind-set will come a genuine work atmosphere,” stated Khandu. He also underscored the importance of a working atmosphere that will lead to work culture and proper service delivery. “To improve service delivery to the people, the state government has enacted the Public Service Delivery Act 2015. I call upon the concerned departments to complete all formalities as soon as possible for the act to be notified and implemented.”

Specifically speaking to local civil servants, he noted that as indigenous citizens they have more responsibility towards governance.

“Corruption has an uncanny knack of making entry through files and notes. Once we go paperless everything will be in place and there would remain no scope for corruption in passage of files as everything will be in digital format,” he asserted, and appealed all the departments to coordinate with the department of Information Technology, which is implementing the e-office project of the government.

According to CM, many rules and regulations framed and implemented years ago – some even before Independence – have more or less become irrelevant in today’s context. “These rules are framed to benefit people have today actually become major hindrances in service delivery.”

He encouraged the civil servants to take risks and go for innovative approaches and methods to make governance easily accessible. “The biggest risk is not to take risks! If we really want to outgrow others we need to take risks and adopt new approaches.” To commemorate the day, the first ever CM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration was announced.

In the individual categories Ashish Kundra, Commissioner Finance; for bringing in innovative reforms, and Habung Lampung, CMEO, Itanagar Municipal Council; for the cleanliness drive, were bestowed with the award. Department of Information Technology was chosen for the award in the team/organization category for its efforts in digitalization of governance in the state.