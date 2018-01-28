Arunachal CM Attends Sradhanjali Sabha of Venerable Sasanapriya Mahathera

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday took part in Sangadana to attend the Sradhanjali Sabha of senior monk, Venerable Sasanapriya Mahathera at Jetaban Buddha Vihara in Machmara, about 150 km from Tripura capital, Agartala.

Addressing the devotees gathered, the Chief Minister said that in his lifetime, the senior monk made lot of contribution for the area and for Buddhist religion. He said though the Venerable Monk is not with us but his teachings will be always remembered and urged the people to carry forward his philosophies and sermons.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution towards the development of Buddhist people and urged the people to pray for him as well.

He further promised to personally contribute for the development of Vihara.