Sun, 20 Aug 2017

Arunachal CM Calls on Ram Nath Kovind

August 19
21:29 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi accompanied by State BJP President Tapir Gao and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The delegation led by Chief Minister congratulated Kovind on being elected the President of India.

The President in his interaction with the delegation said he would rise above party politics and that his effort will be to take every state in the country towards prosperity

He assured to visit Arunachal within this year on a suitable event as promised earlier in his last visit to the state on July.

The President expressed concern about the flood situation in Arunachal and expressed his condolence and prayers for the lives lost in landslide in Laptap village.

The President advised the leaders from Northeast to work unitedly in promoting the region under the Prime Minister’s ‘Act East Policy’.

