Arunachal CM Calls on Union Minister Manoj Sinha

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Union Minister of State for Communications (Independent), Manoj Sinha in New Delhi on Friday.

In his meeting with the Union Minister, Chief Minister informed that the state government is emphasising on e-Governance and m-Governance, while apprising on the need for a robust backbone of Optical Fibre Connectivity (OFC) augmented with Microwave towers and VSATs.

He said the urgency of having a good OFC network was necessitated for the GST to be implemented in the state, informing that the existing IT network is not fully reliable.

The Chief Minister informed that 114 locations have been identified on priority with BSNL’s Broadband, Internet Leased Line or VSAT for successful implementation of GST. However, 61 locations have neither BB nor ILL exchange nearby the towns and the remaining locations will also need augmentation, he added.

Further, the Chief Minister requested for adequate manpower for RailTel, which is required in at least two per district, to monitor project work in every district.

The Union Minister assured his full support for a robust telecom connectivity in state informing that the central government has set the target of connecting over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats under the BharatNet project with the aim to provide 2-20 Mbps bandwidth to individual houses.

Informing on steps being taken for improving mobile connectivity in Arunachal, the Union Minister informed that BSNL will roll out 1893 mobile towers to provide 2G internet service and seamless mobile coverage across the state.