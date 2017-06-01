Arunachal CM Calls on Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. He was joined by Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju. They discussed various issues pertaining to the department’s projects in the state, specifically rural connectivity.

Khandu informed that road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh is gradually improving with all-weather access to eligible unconnected habitations in the state under the flagship programme of PMGSY. He said connectivity is promoting access to economic and social service and helping generate increased agriculture income and productive employment inter-alia sustainable poverty reduction.

Both Khandu and Rijiju profusely thanked the RD Ministry under Tomar for sympathetically considering the unique demographic as well as geographic characteristics of the state and liberally funding projects to improve connectivity.

The state government during 2016-17 submitted a proposal for 162 road works and 53 long span bridges with a total length of 2447 km for consideration and sanction. These proposals were approved in principle by the Empowered Committee of the Ministry and clearance for 119 roads works and 36 long span bridges (Batch-I) was accorded by the Ministry in November 2016.

The Chief Minister appealed the Minister to consider approval and sanctioning of the balance 43 roads and 15 long span bridges. He informed all required technical corrections and modifications have already been made in the DPRs as per the directives of the NRRDA.

Khandu underscored the importance of these roads as these are located in remote and far flung areas of Tawang, Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey and West Siang districts.

Further informing the RD Minister that the first instalment for the current year was sanctioned by the Union Ministry under PMGSY, Khandu requested early release of the same as there are a large number of pending bills for payment against the works already executed.

He said the State Government is doing its part by strengthening the Rural Works Department (RWD) with creation of 124 technical posts to increase the execution and absorption capacity for implementation of PMGSY. Further, the programme implementation units (PIUs) have also been increased to 34 and more PIUs will be deployed as per requirement, he said.

Tomar assured support and cooperation of his ministry and said that it is the vision of the Prime Minister that all rural villages of the state are connected by 2019. He requested the state government to tighten up its belts and fix responsibility on officials found irresponsible or flouting norms in implementation of PMGSY.

The Union Minister informed that release of funds under PMGSY was pending due to some issues, which his office is taking up with the state government. He said once his ministry gets the response sought from the state government, there won’t be further delay in release of funds.

“I am aware of the tight working season of the state, where it rains almost through the year,” he pointed and directed his secretary to immediately get in touch with the state’s Chief Secretary and sort out the issues within fifteen days. Tomar was of the view that due to few official or legal issues, majority of the works should not suffer nor should majority of the people should suffer due to mistakes of few individuals.

He called upon the Chief Minister to take action on individuals irrespective of their status, who flout the norms and because of whom the entire PMGSY programme gets stalled. Khandu assured him on the part.

When pointed out by Rijiju, the Union Minister further assured support in augmentation of water supply projects in the state and asked the state government to make proposals and submit the DPRs to his ministry.

He offered to visit the state when the weather is conducive with his entire ministerial team as well as the Constituent Committee and hold a major meeting and roll out few policy decisions from the state of Arunachal Pradesh.