Arunachal CM Condemns the Rape and Murder of a Minor

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has vehemently condemned the incident of rape and murder of a minor in Empong village under Chowkham circle of Namsai district on December 23 last. While terming the incident as barbaric and inhuman, Khandu questioned the mentality of those culprits who first outraged the modesty of a girl and then took the extreme step of ending her life.

“The perpetrators of such heinous crime should be immediately nabbed and given exemplary punishment”, CM assertively said. He directed the district administration and the police to intensify the investigation and book the culprits at the earliest so that the people are able to restore their faith on the public administration and the police.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, Khandu announced immediate release of ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the next of kins according to the laid down norms. He conveyed his deepest condolences and extended solidarity with the bereaved family members.

The 13 year old girl, Nang Priya Mungyak was allegedly raped and brutally murdered on 23 December last. She was studying in 8th standard in St. Mary School, Namsai.

A candle light march was also organised by various organizations from Namsai district to demand justice for the victim on Tuesday. Police have registered a case vide Case No.146/2017 dated 24 December, 2017 u/s 376 (2)(1),302 IPC and investigations are being carried out to nab the culprit.