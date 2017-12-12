Arunachal CM Condoles Demise of Retired IFS Officer Walle Bymdon Bathew

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief and offered condolences on the demise of Walle Bymdon Bathew, retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, who had served in Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA) for almost two decades.

Late Bathew breathed his last on December 10 at his native place Shillong leaving behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Late Walle Bymdon Bathew, one of the earliest IFS officers, was posted in the then North Eastern Frontier Tract and was instrumental in setting up important wildlife conservation infrastructure across the state. Due to his relentless zeal to save and preserve nature, the now famous Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary came into existence.

“In his demise an era of unflinching and sincere efforts in conservation of forests and wildlife that the North East, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, boasts of has ended. Arunachal Pradesh has lost a true friend and a savior and its people will remain ever-grateful for his selfless services,” Khandu said in his condolence message to Late Bathew’s wife, RM Bathew Kharbuli, this evening.

“At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life. I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the ablest sons of the North East rest in peace in heavenly abode,” Khandu added.