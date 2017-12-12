Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Condoles Demise of Retired IFS Officer Walle Bymdon Bathew

Arunachal CM Condoles Demise of Retired IFS Officer Walle Bymdon Bathew
December 12
17:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief and offered condolences on the demise of Walle Bymdon Bathew, retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, who had served in Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA) for almost two decades.

Late Bathew breathed his last on December 10 at his native place Shillong leaving behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Late Walle Bymdon Bathew, one of the earliest IFS officers, was posted in the then North Eastern Frontier Tract and was instrumental in setting up important wildlife conservation infrastructure across the state. Due to his relentless zeal to save and preserve nature, the now famous Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary came into existence.

“In his demise an era of unflinching and sincere efforts in conservation of forests and wildlife that the North East, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, boasts of has ended. Arunachal Pradesh has lost a true friend and a savior and its people will remain ever-grateful for his selfless services,” Khandu said in his condolence message to Late Bathew’s wife, RM Bathew Kharbuli, this evening.

“At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life. I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the ablest sons of the North East rest in peace in heavenly abode,” Khandu added.

Tags
IFS OfficerWalle Bymdon Bathew
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.